Illinois AG Office to distribute free child ID kits to families

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that his office is expanding resources it offers to keep children safe.

The office is partnering with the National Child Identification Program (NCIDP) in a pilot program that will provide Illinois families with free child ID kits.

“My office is committed to giving parents access to resources to keep their children safe, for instance by offering trainings and encouraging involvement in children and teens’ online activity and awareness of who their children are interacting with virtually, because even though a child is at home, parents may not know who they are really interacting with virtually,” Raoul said.

Bears’ Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary was on hands for the announcement.

“There is nothing more important than our children, and I am proud that General Raoul is part of our team,” Coach Singletary said.

The at-home ID kits are approved by the FBI and allow parents and guardians to easily record the physical characteristics and fingerprints of their children on identification cards. None of the information is made public, and kits should be stored in a secure place at home.

If needed, parents and guardians can provide the vital information in theses kits to law enforcement in the event their child is missing.