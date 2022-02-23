IL Sen. Tom Cullerton resigns, to plead guilty in federal embezzlement case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton resigned from his seat in the Illinois Senate Wednesday.

According to his attorneys, the suburban Democrat, currently under federal indictment for extortion and embezzlement, plans to plead guilty in the case.

Federal prosecutors say Cullerton accepted payments on a “ghost payroll” through a union while he chaired the Senate Labor Committee.

In 2019, Cullerton was charged with 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy and one count of making false statements.

The indictment stated Cullerton was hired as a union organizer, a full-time salaried position with benefits. The charges allege that Cullerton did little to no work for the next three years but was paid roughly $275,000 in salary and benefits.

Cullerton was later stripped of his Senate Labor Committee chairmanship.

Another hearing is set for next month.