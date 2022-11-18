LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Lake County judge on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to more than 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor over six years.

A jury convicted Michael Main in July on six felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 11 felony counts of criminal sexual assault. Libertyville Police investigated Main after a victim informed authorities in August 2016.

Prosecutors said police arrested Main shortly after that and he has remained jailed ever since.

During sentencing, victim impact statements revealed Main’s acts as “inhumane,” “heinous,” and “monstrous.” The Lake County judge called Main’s actions “despicable” and sentenced him to 120 years in prison.

“This offender will never be able to harm anyone in our community again,” said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart. “We hope that this maximum sentence assists the survivors in their healing process, and we will continue to support them.”