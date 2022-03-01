IG reports shows major racial disparities in actions of CPD

CHICAGO — A newly-released report shows major racial and ethnicity-based disparities in the actions of Chicago police officers.

The Inspector General’s office evaluated CPD data over a three year period.

The report breaks down the analysis of Chicago Police Department stops and use-of-force incidents recorded between October 17 2017 and February 28, 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.

The evaluation uncovered that Black people were more likely to be stopped, more likely to be subjected to use of force and more likely to be searched by Chicago police than non-black people.

CPD said since the data was collected their training has improved and increased.



The Office of Inspector General’s Public Safety section found that Black people were overwhelmingly disproportionately stopped by CPD.

Out of more than 337,000 investigatory stops, more than half were Black people. Black people were also nearly 2.5 times more likely to face a use of force following an investigatory stop than non-Black people.

Sheila Bedi is a Clinical Professor of Law Northwestern.

“I certainly was not surprised to see this report,” she said. “It certainly quantifies what we know has been well quantified for quite literally generations.”

Bedi is an expert in community justice and civil rights. She said its valuable to have these numbers and have them be made public.

She believes the report shows there needs to be change within policing and that power needs to be curbed and the culture needs to be adjusted.

“A couple of other jurisdictions have started doing it,” she said. “One of the things for example is taking armed police officers out of the business of engaging in traffic stops, ensuring police officers are not arresting people for minor misdemeanor offenses. (And) Truly investing in mental health professionals are responding to those who are experiencing mental health crisis.”

The evaluation also found CPD was more likely to use higher-level force against Black people.

The full report can be found online at OIG’s website: bit.ly/CPDUseOfForce.

A draft of the report was provided to CPD, who wrote in a response that since the time period of the report the department has revised numerous policies. The department said in part: “…the Chicago Police Department increased training related to use of force and bias-based policing in quantity, frequency, and quality. While in-service training did occur prior to 2017, the scope was dramatically expanded starting in 2017 so that every sworn member of the Chicago Police Department received in-person training every year.”



CPD is currently under a federal consent decree requiring reforms of the department. Bedi said reports like these are the reason that there have been so many calls for police reform in Chicago and other major cities across the country.