All lanes reopened after second shooting on Eisenhower in less than 24 hours

CHICAGO — Portions of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed Saturday after a shooting.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting that was reported on I-290 around 4:15 a.m. on the expressway near Independence Boulevard. All in bound lanes remain closed.

There are no reports of injuries.

State police said an Illinois Department of Transportation truck was damaged in the shooting.

Less than 24 hours before, a man was shot and killed on I-290 near Canal Street. Authorities said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. Lanes were closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated.