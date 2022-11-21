CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson actively supported Donald Trump but when recently asked about his support for the former president by the Chicago Tribune he was neutral.

Wilson said in an interview with the Tribune: “Let’s put it this way: I’m running for — when is the presidential election?” Wilson asked reporters, who answered “2024.” He continued: “I’m running for mayor of the city of Chicago. I will not allow myself to go in that area.”

“I won’t go there,” Wilson concluded. “You ask me do I love Mr. President Trump or you ask me do I love President Joe Biden? I love them all.”