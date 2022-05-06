MOROCCO, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old Indiana man faces two felony counts of intimidation for allegedly threatening the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court, Indiana State Police say.

David Wayne Goetz II of Morocco was arrested Wednesday, police said.

An investigation began in late February when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted state police detectives at the Lowell post about the alleged threats.

Police said they learned Goetz had sent threatening emails to the justices. As the investigation continued into April, Goetz allegedly continued to send the threatening emails and left threatening voicemails with the court, police said.

In one case, Goetz allegedly said “I am serious. I will kill you people now for violating my rights of a fair trial of all my charges of the state of Indiana.”

Other emails threatened a “bloodbath” and said Goetz had the right to kill every single cop and judge in the country.”

During an interview, Goetz admitted emailing the court but denied threatening it.

“I just threatened the judge,” he said.

A warrant was executed Wednesday and Goetz was taken into custody at the Newton County Jail.

Online court records do not show an attorney for Goetz who might comment on his behalf.