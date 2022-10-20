CHICAGO — Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin got candid about his mental health and departure from “The Goldbergs” during an interview with WGN Morning News Thursday.

The 60-year-old spoke about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, struggles with suicidal thoughts and how he’s evolved from it all.

“I went through some stuff. I’m bipolar, I discovered last year. I was suicidal, last year. Not this year, this year no suicidal thoughts. My mental health — I’ve worked hard since December. At one point, I was having therapy seven times a week — different types of therapy. Now, I’m down to three and I’m excited,” Garlin said.

He publicly announced he was bipolar for the first time in a post on Instagram, which was just a day before the Season 10 premiere of “The Goldbergs” where it was revealed that Garlin’s character was killed off.

Garlin said there was a point where he thought he’d never smile or perform again.

He said that while he was going through these hardships, his ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-stars, Larry David and Susie Essman, were super supportive.

“I’m going to reveal something I never revealed. When I was suicidal, I called her (Susie.) I would burst out crying and said, ‘I’m reaching out for help I have children I know, but I’ll be dead this afternoon.’ She called my former wife and my current girlfriend who teamed up and helped me,” Garlin said.

He said his advice to anyone who is struggling, is just to reach out to someone.

Garlin said he will start filming new episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” next week.

Aside from his mental health, Garlin also revealed that he suffered a stroke in the past year and it took him some time to recover from that.

The actor will be at the Chicago Humanities Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8-9 p.m. For more information go to: www.chicagohumanities.org.