‘I want my daughter’s killers locked up’: Father of girl killed outside McDonald’s demands justice

CHICAGO – The father of the 7-year-old girl killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the West Side Sunday spoke publicly for the first time since the fatal shooting, saying, ‘I want my daughter’s killers locked up.”

Jaslyn “Pinky” Adams

The declaration comes one day after Jontae Adams, wounded in the Sunday afternoon shooting that claimed the life of Jaslyn “Pinky” Adams, walked out of the hospital. Adams remains heartbroken over the loss of his daughter and angered by reports, he says, are assaulting his character as a father.

“Seem like it’s more pressed on me than the people who killed my baby,” he said at a vigil held in memory of Jaslyn. “Making me hurt even more.”

At the vigil, the Adams family made the emotional plea for justice.

“Someone needs to step up and talk,” said Lawanda McMullen, Jaslyn’s grandmother. “That’s a 7 year old girl.”

Jontae and Jaslyn were in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Homan Square Sunday when the car he was operating was shot up dozens of times. Jaslyn, shot six times, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police have said Adams, who was shot in the stomach, was the intended target. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jaslyn’s grandfather Johnny Adams says that the criticism his son has received was unwarranted.

“They slander him. Like he said ‘that’s not right, that’s not fair,” Adams said. “Let’s focus on who killed a 7-year-old baby. That’s the problem. His background, his history, is not the problem.”