‘I plan to be a candidate for speaker’: House Speaker Madigan intends to run amid bribery controversy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan said Friday evening that he intends to run again for his role and claimed he has a “significant number” of Democratic caucus support amid the ComEd bribery scandal.

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against four of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime associates on Wednesday.

According to court documents, former ComEd lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty, and John Hooker and former ComEd chief executive Anne Pramagiorre are accused of falsifying company records and creating off-book accounts to conceal or disguise payments made in an eight-year-long corruption scheme.

Madigan has not yet been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday evening, Madigan released the following statement.

“The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates. I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members.”

Illinois GOP lawmakers have called on Madigan to resign and Gov. Pritzker said he needs to “answer every last question” about the scandal.

ComEd previously admitted to the scheme and agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with the investigation in a deal to avoid criminal charges.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.