CHICAGO — A person of interest is in custody on Saturday night in connection with the tragic shooting of a 34-year-old woman who was killed in front of her two children earlier this month.

Loved ones say Maria Roque had gone to the police for help a number of times this year seeking protection from her ex, but her life was cut short shortly after she filed an order of protection against her former boyfriend.

34-year-old Andres Roque spoke fondly of his twin sister Maria Roque.

“She would always call me every day and be like ‘Let’s do something,'” Andres said.

Maria, a mother of two, wanted to be the best she could be for her children. Her brother said she was very dependable and always smiling.

“I loved her personality she was amazing,” Andres said.

As Andres was getting ready for work the morning of Dec. 13th, he got a call he will never forget.

“I just got this call and it was like my aunt telling me that she got shot,” Andres said.

Maria was fatally shot while leaving her Austin home in the 500 block of North Long Avenue and her children witnessed the crime.

“I know my nephew when he was crying, he said ‘I tried to save my mom,'” Andres said.

According to Andres, Maria had recently ended a relationship and called the police on her former boyfriend multiple times, including in November when Andres said Maria’s ex burned her car on her birthday. Shortly after, Maria filed an order of protection.

“They could have got him so many times and I feel like the system kind of failed her,” Andres said.

“It should be taken very seriously when someone says ‘I am a victim of domestic violence,'” Stephanie Love-Patterson said.

Stephanie Love-Patterson is the executive director for “Connections for Abused Women and their Children” (CAWC) part of the agency’s work focuses on helping clients determine if orders of protection will be helpful or if would be better to focus on a safety plan.

“We know, in DV situations, sometimes when the perpetrator feels like this person is trying to take back their power in many forms and it could be calling the police, it could be getting an order of protection, that’s when the violence can tend to escalate,” Love-Patterson said.

Love-Patterson said she believes Karina’s bill, a proposal lobbyists hope will become law, can help save lives.

“When a victim of domestic violence is awarded an order of protection. In that order, it’s stated by the judge that the person causing harm their FOID card is taken away and that their weapons are surrendered. That there is immediate response to that” Love-Patterson said.

On Friday night, Andres said his sister’s ex, who he believes took her life, turned himself into the police. While nothing can bring his best friend back, Andres said he has some peace knowing the suspect is behind bars.

“He took someone amazing,” Andres said.

Charges have not been filed against the person of interested.

The CAWC has a 24-hour domestic violence hotline. Visit the CAWC website for more information.