CHICAGO — Music, culture and community are taking place this weekend in Hyde Park.

Hyde Park Summerfest — what was once known as Hyde Park Brew Fest several years ago — is being held at Midway Plaisance Park, and features a lineup of popular hip-hop and soul artists performing Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend is going to be amazing. This weekend, literally, we have Clipse, 2 Chainz, ” said Festival Partner Nosa Ehimwenman.

Sunday’s headliner features Lil Kim and a Chicago tribute to hip hop’s 50th anniversary featuring Vic Mensa, Twista and Crucial Conflict.

On top of the top flight talent on stage, the festival also partners with organizations in the community to help fundraise for various projects.

“Proceeds from the Summerfest are going to go to grants to help empower youth,” Ehimwenman. “When we talk about crime, how do we combat that? We have to give them funding.”

Hyde park Summerfest runs until 10pm Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit this link: Hydeparksummerfest.com