CHICAGO — Current and former residents of Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park experienced heat, water and power issues during the intensely cold temperatures that hit the city last month and are filing a class action lawsuit against the property manager.

A press conference took place Thursday afternoon where three residents sued the management and building owners for negligence.

The lawsuit comes after 181 residents were displaced during the dangerously cold winter storms that hit right before Christmas.

The lawsuit alleges that MAC property management LLC installed individual window heating units without permits from ComEd or the Chicago Building Department which led to weeks long electrical outages, displacing almost 200 residents.

Many residents said they were not given alternate accommodations until a day later and others claim they stayed with relatives or slept in cars while temperatures were below freezing.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Building Department said they were made aware of the outages more than 24 hours later. Heat, water and electricity issues forced the apartment building to shut down.

A tenant who has lived in the building for three years said she has never had any heat issues but recent experiences has left her concerned and believes tenants should have been treated better.

“I was sitting in my house in gloves and a coat because no one knocked on my door and said ‘Gabriella, it’s time to evacuate,'” tenant Gabriella Johnson said.

Residents who chose to return to the building have been back since Friday but say there has been damage to their unit and valuables have been ruined or stolen.

WGN reached out to the management but have yet to receive a response.