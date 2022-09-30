President Joe Biden gave an update Friday on Hurricane Ian response efforts.

Meteorologists say the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Georgetown around midday. The core of Hurricane Ian is approximately 55 miles offshore as of 10:40 a.m.

The storm has knocked out power to thousands of customers and flooded roadways across the Lowcountry as heavy rain pushes ashore.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian is moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. NWS forecasters say the highest peak wind gust so far was 83 mph recorded at Fort Sumter.