Hundreds race shopping carts during annual Chiditarod

CHICAGO — Hundreds took part in an annual shopping cart race through West Town and Ukrainian Village Saturday for a good cause.

For 15 years, the Chiditerod has brought together so many in the name of good. It’s raised $400,000 and 215,000 lbs. of donated food.

The food goes to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"The food all goes to our partners at the Greater Chicago Food Depository,” said Devin Breen. “And all the funds get raised for our very own grassroots foundation, which we then give micro grants out to non-profits all around the city.”

Hundreds of people, comprised in dozens of teams, dressed in every which way.

One team combined pickleback shots and the Canadian band Nickleback.

"she was out camping with a bunch of friends and we’re just joking around and came up with the name,” Dan Webster said. “And so that’s what we decided on.”

