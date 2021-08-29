Hundreds pack Halsted Street for Taste of Greektown festival

CHICAGO — Greektown’s best eats were in the Chicago spotlight this weekend.

The 31st annual “Taste of Greektown” showcases food from neighborhood favorites, including Athena Greek Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros and Spectrum Bar and Grill.

Halsted Street was packed with hungry festival-goers ready to eat gyros, chicken and lamb, in addition to other greek delights.

“I love seeing different walks of life coming here. It’s really great,” said Evan Sellas of Mr. Greek Gyros. ” We get to give people a taste of the Greek culture we have here and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Taste of Greektown runs through 11 p.m.