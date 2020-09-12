Hundreds of University of Illinois nurses go on strike

CHICAGO — Hundreds of University of Illinois Hospital nurses walked off the job Saturday.

After more than 20 bargaining sessions, about 800 nurses went on strike Saturday morning — less than originally planned.

On Friday, a judge granted the University if Illinois Board of Trustees a temporary restraining order that prevented critical care nurses from participating. About 1,300 nurses were originally planning to strike. Nurses in labor and delivery, surgical, transplants and other critical care departments cannot go on strike.

The union’s priority is nurse to patient ratio. Other key issues include having enough PPE and raises.

The nurses plan to strike for seven days.