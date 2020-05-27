Hundreds gathered in the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died after police encounter

About 24 hours after GeorgeFloyd’s death, hundreds packed the streets of Minneapolis, many gathering at the intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police officers shortly before he died.

Floyd was arrested Monday evening after officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders shows Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the ground and one police officer’s knee pressing against his neck. Floyd pleaded he was in pain and couldn’t breathe. Shortly after, he died at a nearby hospital.

Four police officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, Minneapolis police said. State and federal authorities are now investigating the case.

Tuesday evening, protests started at the intersection where Floyd was last recorded alive. The protesters later moved to one of the police precincts, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us. This will not go on another day,” a protester told the affiliate.

Police spray tear gas at protesters

After a crowd of protesters turned unruly, police sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder told CNN.

Things have calmed down significantly but in the pouring rain a crowd continues to gather outside the Minneapolis Police Precinct as cars honk nonstop, some in support, some seemingly in frustration at not being able to get through. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/7nDk1bG3p1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 27, 2020

CNN’s team reported some demonstrators wheeled a shopping cart full of rocks just outside the precinct and dumped it on the ground for people to throw.

A police cruiser’s back window was shattered when someone threw something at it, according to CNN’s observations.

Police outside Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct fired what appeared to CNN’s team on the scene to be non-lethal projectiles at demonstrators chanting “No justice, no peace,” and “I can’t breathe,” which were some of the last words the man uttered.

Elder said “foam marking rounds,” but no rubber bullets were fired during the incident.