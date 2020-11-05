Hundreds gather for protest downtown as votes keep being counted

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people gathered at downtown’s Daley Plaza Wednesday calling on every vote to be counted as the nation sits on edge still awaiting Election Day results.

Many of the demonstrators spoke about the fact that they didn’t want to allow President Donald Trump to claim victory as votes were still coming in.

They also spoke out against voter suppression. The group called for a system to be put in place to prevent voter suppression and do what’s necessary to make sure every vote is counted.

The march was organized by the Chicago Democratic Socialists of America and the organization said they want people to be put first and they want the policies for the people to be put first.

The group will march down Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening and will meet at Grant Park where they will come together to discuss issues that are import such as the New Green Deal and healthcare for all.