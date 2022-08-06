CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club.

On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves.

40 Plus Double Dutch Club was founded six years ago when co-founder, Pamela Robinson said she wanted to bring joy back into her life. She posted on Facebook about getting together a group to double dutch or hopscotch. And step-by-step a tradition was born and grew.

“You’re not only working out but you’re building friendships. Who wouldn’t want to that?” she said.

The group brings together women 40 and up for the art of Double Dutch.

“It’s not about skill level. It’s not about being a competitive jumper. We don’t compete,” Robinson said. “We just come outside to play like we did when we was little girls.”

The event Saturday was part of the second annual “National Play Date,” a national retreat.

The group also has a new documentary on their sisterhood from around the country. It’s called “Beyond the Ropes.”