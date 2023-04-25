LAKE FOREST — The team didn’t have any public comments on Monday when the details of a major deal involving their biggest rival were beginning to emerge.

But that didn’t mean the Bears didn’t have something to say about Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets on social media.

After all, the Packers quarterback had a habit of breaking the team’s heart on numerous occasions since he became Green Bay’s full-time starting quarterback in the 2008 season.

On their Twitter account, the Bears posted a gif of a real bear appearing to wave goodbye. There were no words put on the tweet, but the message was fairly obvious to anyone who follows them.

The departure of Rodgers is certainly a celebration by the team along with fans after he finished his time in Green Bay with a 25-5 overall record against the Bears. That included winning 24 of 29 regular season games against Chicago and a win over the team in the NFC Championship Game in January 2011.

You have to go back to December 2018 to find the last time the Bears beat Rodgers, doing so to clinch the NFC North title. In 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the quarterback swept the division rivals and leaves with an eight-game winning streak against the Bears.

Rodgers won’t face the Bears in the regular season this year since they faced the Jets at Met Life Stadium this past season. The only way they would meet would be if each team advanced to Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, meaning the Bears would not face the quarterback for the first time since the 2007 season.