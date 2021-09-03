How restrictive is Texas’ latest abortion law? A state-by-state look

AUSTIN — Senate Bill 8 officially became law on Wednesday, restricting abortions once a heartbeat is detected in patients, with some identified as early as six weeks post-fertilization.
The latest law is deemed the most restrictive abortion legislation nationally. In addition to banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected, any Texas citizen can sue physicians or others who aid an abortion procedure for up to $10,000.
How does Texas’ law compare to other state restrictions? Here is a state-by-state look at restrictions in place.
However, not all abortion restrictions are centered around weekly-based service cutoffs. Eighteen states, including Texas, have restrictions in place that prohibit abortion services from being performed after a certain point.
These 18 states, along with others, might include additional restrictions, including insurance restrictions, parental involvement requirements and waiting periods.
Here is a state-by-state look at all the abortion restrictions, if any, each state has mandated.
Alabama
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Parental consent required
- 48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Alaska
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Arizona
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Arkansas
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
California
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Colorado
- State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
- Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
Connecticut
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Delaware
- State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
- Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
Florida
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
Georgia
- Banned at 20 weeks after fertilization except in certain cases (mother's life is in danger or baby not expected to survive)
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Hawaii
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Idaho
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Illinois
- Exchange insurance coverage restricted
- Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
Indiana
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 18-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Iowa
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
- Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
Kansas
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Kentucky
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
Louisiana
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Maine
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Maryland
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Massachusetts
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
Michigan
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Minnesota
- Parental involvement required (parent must be informed of abortion procedure prior to it being performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Mississippi
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Missouri
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Montana
- Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
Nebraska
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Nevada
- State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
New Hampshire
- State Medicaid funding prohibited
- Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
New Jersey
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
New Mexico
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
New York
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
North Carolina
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
North Dakota
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Ohio
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Oklahoma
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Oregon
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Pennsylvania
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Rhode Island
- State Medicaid funding prohibited
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
South Carolina
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period required between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
South Dakota
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Tennessee
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Texas
- 6 week ban
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Utah
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)
- 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Vermont
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
Virginia
- State Medicaid funding prohibited
- Parental involvement required
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Washington
- Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated
West Virginia
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- State Medicaid funding prohibited
- Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Wisconsin
- Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
- Insurance restrictions
- Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
- 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure
Wyoming
- State Medicaid funding prohibited
- Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)