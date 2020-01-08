House where AJ Fruend was murdered demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Chicago demolition firm Wednesday tore down the Crystal Lake home where 5-year-old AJ Freund was beaten to death at no charge.

Neighbors were full of emotion as garments and children’s drawings were removed from the house.

“Looking at it boarded up — knowing how nasty it was inside and knowing what horrors it contained — it needed to go," said neighbor Amy Paulus.

“Knowing it was right behind you and you couldn’t see what was going on — that’s hard," Paulus added.

In January, The Chicago Tribune reported, the Crystal Lake City Council “approved a resolution waving the formal bidding process in which six other companies had bid to complete the task.”

“Green Demolition offered to do the job for free, but to make the deal a binding agreement with the city, the work will carry a $10 price tag,” according to the Tribune.

The boy’s parents have been charged with his murder.

Joann Cunningham pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Andrew Freund Sr. is due in court next week.

Their former home was boarded up last year after officials found 41 safety violations.

A court then ordered the house to be torn down.