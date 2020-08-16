House explosion reported in Joliet area, 1 in critical condition

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A house explosion in unincorporated Will County near Joliet sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and injured four others, officials said Sunday.

The East Joliet Police Department confirmed a house on the 2200 block of Washington Street exploded Sunday, although the cause remains under investigation.

One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition and four others suffered minor injuries in the blast, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.