Sunday will be mostly sunny and getting muggy. Cooler by the lake. High 88, upper 70s lakeside.

NE 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category for Chicagoland.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and comfortable. SE 5-10 mph Low 70

Independence Day is set to be partly sunny with chance of evening thunderstorm. Some strong to severe. Highs near 90, in the 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for Chicagoland to be on the edge of dome of heat off to our west. That will mean a chance of thunderstorms each day could come our way going around that dome. A hot and muggy Tuesday with highs near 90 and a chance of showers/t-storms in the afternoon.

More clouds and still muggy on Wednesday with temps back into the mid 80s and a chance of t’storms. Cooler temps in the lower 80s by the end of the week and less muggy too.