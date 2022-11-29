Bobby Morelli and Brooklyn Jade, the father-daughter duo behind the Hot Dog Box appeared on WGN’s Daytime Chicago in September 2021. (Photo: WGN)

CHICAGO — A popular family-run hot dog shop in Portage Park announced Tuesday that it would be closing its doors next month.

Highlighted in 2021 on WGN-TV’s Daytime Chicago and Chicago’s Best, Bobby Morelli and Brooklyn Jade are the father-daughter duo behind the gourmet Chicago hot dog experience known as the Hot Dog Box.

Morelli shared news of the restaurant’s impending closing on social media:

“After much thought, prayers, council and tears with family and close friends, I’ve decided to close The Hot Dog Box In Portage Park! Making this announcement has been weighing so heavy on my heart and it’s taking a lot out of me to do this! Honestly speaking as the underdog, we’ve fought very hard to keep it going here and we’re still fighting however, we must turn the page to a new chapter!”

DAYTIME CHICAGO: Meet the father-daughter duo elevating the Chicago Hot Dog

Located at 4020 N Milwaukee Ave., the eatery’s last day is Friday, Dec. 16.