Hospitals report massive losses in revenues amid pandemic

For weeks, all eyes have been on hospital and the life-saving tasks performed there by health care workers.

But the sad reality is that when the dust settles, hospitals nationwide and in Chicago will be suffering badly as a business. They are hemorrhaging money by the day.

With elective surgeries put on hold for March and April, hospitals are set to suffer in the with worst of ways, with future layoffs and compromises to underserved neighborhoods and more.

Yi-Ling Lin from the Terry Group is an actuary studying the future of hospitals in America.

”Their elective surgeries where they typically make the most money, those have all shut down,” Lin said.

At University of Chicago Medical Center, employees received a letter that suggested in March and April, UCMC experienced a decline in operating revenue of $70 million per month and a cash-flow loss of $35 million per month.

“They are taking a big hit in revenue,” Lin said. “And even though you have the perception that they are super busy, they are furloughing workers just like everybody else.”

U of C Hospital along with hospitals all over the country canceled elective surgeries, suspended non-urgent clinical activities and reduced ambulatory visits throughout the health system.

For U of C, the fallout of that is as follows:

Suspending incentive compensation programs for all executive staff and directors as of July 1.

Implementing limited and targeted furloughs and/or temporarily reducing scheduled hours for employees in non-clinical roles through the use of vacation and personal holiday time.

Freezing most new hiring

Temporarily suspending future employer contributions to some employee retirement accounts.

Suspending merit pay increases for employees in the next fiscal year

Postponing more than $100 million in planned capital projects

“It is going to take a year to a year and a half to get back to their baseline before all of this hit,” Lin said.

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said hospitals in the U.S. could lose more than $500 billion in just 100 days during the pandemic.

A study done by Strata Decision Technologies suggests nearly every hospital treating a COVID-19 patient are losing $2800 per person with many losing between $8,000-10,000 per patient.