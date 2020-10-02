Horse of ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ recovering after injuries on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Veterinarians who examined the horse of the “Dreadhead Cowboy” who rode the horse on the Dyan Ryan Expressway initially worried the animal would need to be put down due to her injuries. She’s doing better but is not out of the woods just yet.

Jim Larson is the owner of the Forest View Farms, a farm and animal rescue in Tinley Park. The horse, named Nunu,

Nunu came to Larson after her owner, Adam Hollingsworth, rode the horse seven and a half miles down the Dan Ryan.

Hollingsworth said he did it to raise awareness to violence impacting kids in Chicago.

Nunu was bleeding from the left hoof and had an injury on the right hoof, apparently from being ridden on pavement without shoes, according to a Chicago police report, which also noted the horse had “significant saddle sores” and was exhausted by the ride. Veterinarians worried that Nunu may need to be euthanized.

“Racehorse, one of the longest race is a mile and a three quarters on groomed soft ground. This horse went 7.5 miles on pavement, with no shoes,” Larson said.

Larson said because of the long ride, Nunu is often laying in her stall and that’s concerning for a horse.

“Because of the injuries she sustained, she’s in some pain, so that’s why she lays down. But again, a horse isn’t meant to lay down. They have blood flow problems and organ problems, when they lay down that much. So we have to get them up every two to three hours over a 24 hours period, so we’ve had to put on extra staff,” Larson said.

A vet will make the ultimate determination on Nunu’s condition, but Larson said Forest View Farms will do everything possible to make her better.

“She seems real easy going, I mean, everybody’s fallen in love with her, all the workers, everyone. She’s just an easygoing horse. To see it this way, it’s tough,” he said.

Hollingsworth has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty along with other misdemeanor charges.