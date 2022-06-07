Last fall, thousands of CPS students were surprised with the news that they would be receiving a free ride to college.
The announcements came in a series of announcements at several CPS high schools as the new non-profit Hope Chicago made a promise to change their lives through education.
And now Hope Chicago has just announced nearly two dozen colleges and universities that will be partnering with them.
Michele Howard is the chief program officer for Hope Chicago and joined the WGN Evening News.
More information at Hope Chicago
Hope Chicago Inaugural In-Network Partners:
Arrupe College
Chicago State University
Eastern Illinois University
Governors State University
Harold Washington College
Harry S. Truman College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University
Kennedy-King College
Loyola University Chicago
Malcom X College
National Louis University
Northeastern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University
Olive-Harvey College
Richard J. Daley College
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
University of Illinois Chicago
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Western Illinois University
Wilbur Wright College