Last fall, thousands of CPS students were surprised with the news that they would be receiving a free ride to college.

The announcements came in a series of announcements at several CPS high schools as the new non-profit Hope Chicago made a promise to change their lives through education.

And now Hope Chicago has just announced nearly two dozen colleges and universities that will be partnering with them.

Michele Howard is the chief program officer for Hope Chicago and joined the WGN Evening News.

More information at Hope Chicago

Hope Chicago Inaugural In-Network Partners:

Arrupe College

Chicago State University

Eastern Illinois University

Governors State University

Harold Washington College

Harry S. Truman College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Kennedy-King College

Loyola University Chicago

Malcom X College

National Louis University

Northeastern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University

Olive-Harvey College

Richard J. Daley College

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Western Illinois University

Wilbur Wright College