Honoring and remembering veterans with Wreaths Across America

In honor of Veterans Day, we’re talking with the executive director of Wreaths Across America Karen Worcester, The idea is get word out about the organizations effort to place wreaths to the graves of veterans for Christmas on December 19. Many local cemeteries are involved and will have ceremonies, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.