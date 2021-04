HOMETOWN, Ill. — A Hometown Police Department officer was killed Saturday morning while investigating a car crash.

The police department said a 34 year veteran of the department was struck by a car on the 9000 block of Pulaski Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The officer’s name has not been released at the request of the family.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was provided.