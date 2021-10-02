Homecoming dance abruptly canceled at suburban high school due to police activity; 2 in custody

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — A suburban high school abruptly canceled its homecoming celebration Saturday due to police activity at the school. Two people are in custody.

A letter to families of students at Lyons Township High School said the police activity stemmed from a fight during the football game against Proviso West earlier Saturday.

WGN News was told the fight broke out on the field after that game and a couple of people from the stands joined in the fight.

Western Springs police responded to reports of the fight as well as a report of a weapon on the school’s South Campus, which is located in Western Springs, according to the letter.

Tonight’s Homecoming Dance is cancelled due to police activity at South Campus.



Parents and students, please check your email for more specific information. @LTHS_D204 @LTWaterman — Lyons Township High School District 204 (@LTHS_D204) October 2, 2021

Police conducted a search and found two guns inside an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the South Campus.

Two unarmed males were taken into custody, the letter and the school’s website said.

No injuries were reported.

The South Campus and the surrounding area remain an active investigation scene.

Additional officers are in the area as well.

The Western Springs Police Department said they do not believe there is any immediate or apparent threat to the community.

“After consulting with the Western Springs Police Department, LTHS is cancelling tonight’s Homecoming Dance that was scheduled to occur at South Campus,” the letter stated. “We will make every attempt to reschedule our Homecoming Dance, and will communicate an update to our community during the upcoming week.”