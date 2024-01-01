CHICAGO — Winter weather did not stand in the way for holiday travelers in the Chicago area in 2023.

A meltdown at airports involving Southwest Airlines in 2022 made some people wary of travel this holiday season, but it wasn’t enough to stop everyone as travel was back up to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA projected that 115 million Americans would travel during the stretch between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, making it the second busiest since 2000, when the agency began tracking holiday travel.

Protests caused delays in New York City on the first day of the new year. Officials restricted entry into John F. Kennedy International Airport after pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to rally inside the airport.

Still, the number of people taking to the skies across the country was up. Travelers at TSA checkpoints surpassed 2.6 million every day between the 26th and 29th, far surpassing the previous four years.

Despite the high numbers, many flyers reported smooth sailing, much better than the year before.

The debacle at Southwest Airlines over Christmas of 2022 left more than 2 million travelers stranded. Canceled flights surged that year and airlines were caught short-staffed when travel rebounded from the pandemic quicker than expected.

Since then, U.S. airlines have hired thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other workers.

One thing that has gone down is the number of unruly passengers. According to the FAA, that number spiked in 2021 with 6,000 incidents reported. that number fell below 2,000 in 2023