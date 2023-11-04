CHICAGO — The holidays are quickly approaching and a pop-up bar coming to Chicago could be the perfect getaway for someone looking to immerse themselves in everything the festive season has to offer.

“Bar Humbug,” a holiday-themed pop-up bar that offers drinks, European-inspired food, and live entertainment, is making its North America debut this November in Old Town.

The pop-up experience will offer a roster of live musicians performing everything from top 40 hits to holiday classics while guests sip on a mulled wine or spiked hot cocoa.

Guests will feel the holiday spirit as they immerse themselves in a video-mapped winter wonderland and projection featuring holiday scenery.

The pop-up bar is set to open its doors on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago in the 100 block of West Germania Place.

Tickets for the pop-up experience can be purchased on the Bar Humbug Website and reservation dates are available from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30.