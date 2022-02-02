Holcomb urges Hoosiers to stay off roads, have patience as winter storm takes hold on Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the state has the resources to respond to a winter storm that will affect the entire state from the Lake Michigan region to the Ohio River.

But he’s also asking Hoosiers to do their part by employing some good, old-fashioned commonsense and suggested the state was “overprepared” to respond to the rapidly changing conditions.

He urged drivers to stay off the roads and asked them to have patience.

“(We) want to make sure if you’re out, if you have to be out, that you’re not tailgating. Please don’t tailgate,” he said. “If you see a power line down or trees down, don’t go near the power line. Report it, call 911. Don’t bring generators inside.”

Also of high importance for Holcomb: checking on your neighbors. Holcomb asked Hoosiers to pay close attention and help those who live nearby, especially older residents.

The governor said this was the first significant statewide weather event he’s dealt with since taking the oath of office in 2017.

He’s not calling for a state of emergency and said agencies would have whatever resources they needed for an effective response. State offices will not close and he deferred to local businesses to make sound decisions based on local conditions.

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said INDOT had nearly 1,000 trucks on full callout across the state. INDOT’s 1,500 employees will work 12-hour shifts through the duration of the storm.

The winter storm will affect all regions of the state over the next two or three days. The biggest challenge: the varying conditions from northern to central and southern Indiana, with each facing unique challenges and different timing.

Because rain is preceding ice and snow in many areas, INDOT won’t be able to pretreat the roads. Those who do have to go out should expect snow and ice-covered roads.

“Snow we can move. Ice we cannot,” McGuinness said.

“There’s no point in pretreating,” he added. “The rain’s going to just wash this away.”

McGuinness, like Holcomb and others who spoke during the 30-minute briefing, urged people to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out. If they do need to be on the roads, they’ll face challenging road conditions.

“If you don’t have to drive, please don’t,” McGuinness said.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Steve Cox said his agency was coordinating with counties and other agencies to make sure emergency shelters would be available. IDHS will have a statewide operations center with 24-hour shifts for the duration of the storm.

The state activated 60 teams from the National Guard. Cox said the Guard would be deployed to patrol roads Wednesday and through the weekend to help stranded drivers. About 240 National Guard soldiers will be assisting.

ISP Superintendent Doug Cox said state troopers will help as much as they can. He noted the state does have some limitations on its ability to respond to 911 calls.

State police cars, as well, have their own limitations. ISP cruisers will have trouble responding in areas that get 12 to 14 inches of snow. He said blowing and drifting snow could make it even more challenging and told drivers to stay in their cars if they do slide off or get stranded.

“We’ll do anything to get to you, but we’ve got to be able to, and that is a big concern right now,” Carter said of the upcoming storm.

Carter said abandoned cars will have to be moved in order to help plows clear the roads.

“If you leave your vehicle and you get someone to take you home or get your off the interstate or off the main road, that’s great, but when we find it, we’re going to remove it because we’ve gotta open it up so INDOT can clear the road,” he said.