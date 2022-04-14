HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A suburban woman was sentenced to three years in prison for starving two of her dogs to death.

Sarah Gorski, 21, of Hoffman Estates, initially pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty on Feb. 22. Her co-defendant Andre Norris, 29, of the same address, was sentenced to three years in prison back in November.

On March 2, 2020, Naperville officers and animal control responded to a trail regarding a report of a disposed German Shepherd. The dog, later identified as “Otis,” was found dead weighing approximately 20 pounds.

An investigation led authorities to Gorski and Norris as the owners of the dog. Investigators discovered that the pair also owned two other dogs, Scooby and Bubba. On March 12, 2020, a search warrant was executed on the home.

Scooby was found in a rusted crate weighing approximately 20 pounds and could not walk. The starved dog was ultimately saved by veterinarians and is living happily with a foster family.

Authorities discovered the body of Bubba, a corgi, was dumped by Gorski and Norris weighing only four pounds. He was found dead and died of severe starvation, authorities said.

Gorski will begin serving her sentence on June 2. She will be required to serve 50% of her sentence before being eligible for parole.