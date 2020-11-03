Hoffman Estates police close 2 recent homicide cases after deaths of 20-year-old, 75-year-old

CHICAGO – Hoffman Estates police have been busy investigating two recent homicides in the last week.

In both cases, it appears the victims knew the people responsible for their deaths.

On Oct. 27, police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Berkley Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a deceased man, later identified as Roberto Avila-Juarez, 20.

After an investigation, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police said they two knew each other.

In an unrelated death, police responded 1500 block of Glen Lake Road days later on the afternoon of Halloween.

When they arrived, they found 75-year-old Chung Kim suffering from an injury after an altercation at his residence.

Police believe Kim was the aggressor in the incident and the state’s attorney did not decide to press charges after reviewing the facts in the case. Authorities cited Ring camera footage and witness statements as reasons why no charges were filed.

The suspect was released from custody, police said.