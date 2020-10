HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Suburban police are investigating a Hoffman Estates death as a homicide.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Berkley Lane on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide on Wednesday.

Police did not provide any further information.

The incident is under investigation.