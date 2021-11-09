Historic Beecher church destroyed in fire continues recovery

BEECHER, Ill. – Nearly two months after a fire destroyed a famed church in the Far South suburbs, the recovery process is slowly moving along.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, around 2 p.m., nearly a dozen fire departments responded to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher following reports of a massive blaze. Not much remains but charred rubble at the site of the historic church after the steeple caught fire on during an Oktoberfest celebration.

Churchgoers and community members are still sifting through the damage to find anything salvageable Clean-up efforts are also ongoing.

While rebuilding is still a ways off, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church pastor Rev. Michael Stein says the support they’ve received is inspiring.

“The letters, the cards, the phone calls, it’s just been phenomenal to know that we’re not in this alone,” Rev. Stein said. “This is, really, a chance for the church to show that we’re in this together, right? We’re all working together for the same ultimate cause.”

Pastor Stein adds that the church is working on putting together a holiday event to thank the local community.