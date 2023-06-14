HINSDALE, Ill. — A person was struck by a freight train on Wednesday in Hinsdale.

According to the Hinsdale Police Department, the person was struck near the Lincoln Street crossing.

The condition of the person who was hit hasn’t been released.

A source told WGN Investigates it appears the person struck was a man and the incident is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Metra said inbound and outbound train movement has resumed with restricted speed in the area. Travelers should expect extensive delays.

The police department said only the Oak Street Bridge and Stought crossings are open at this time.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, the free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988.