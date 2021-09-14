Hinsdale Oasis pavilion now closed

HINSDALE, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway has closed the Hinsdale Oasis pavilion over the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). It was permanently closed to the public on September 13. 

The tollway plans to remove the over-the-road structure to make room for a fifth lane of traffic each direction.  The gas station and 7-Eleven stores will remain open.  

The work is part of the Tollway’s “Central Tri-State Project”, which is reconstructing the roadway between Balmoral Avenue and 95th Street.  The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2026. 

The O’Hare Oasis structure over I-294 was removed in 2018 as part of the same project. 

