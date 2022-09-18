HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a man with unlawful possession of a firearm in the investigation of a 45-year-old man found dead along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The charges stem from Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators and Lake County Forest Preserve police executing a search warrant Sunday afternoon at the residence of 20-year-old Nicholas M. Caban, in the 3400 block of Dato Avenue in Highland Park.

Police found a semiautomatic pistol with no identifiable serial numbers in Caban’s bedroom during the search.

Police said the gun was not connected to the previously-mentioned incident where a 45-year-old man was found dead along the lakeshore. Caban was identified as one of the two individuals involved in the incident though.

Unlawful possession of a firearm is classified as a class three felony and Caban is scheduled to make an appearance in court the morning of Sept. 19.

Police said the investigation surrounding the 45-year-old man found dead on the lakeshore remains open and ongoing, but is being treated as a homicide investigation.