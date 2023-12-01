HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a female bicyclist last June in Highland Park, a spokesperson for the city said Friday.

Melanie A. Hass, 41, of Mundelein is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident following the events of Friday, June 2. According to police, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads on a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Daily Herald reports the woman killed was a Deerfield School District 109 member.

The city said an “extensive investigation” helped police identify Hass as the suspected driver of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler involved in the crash.

Since her arrest, Hass has been transported to Waukegan for a scheduled hearing, police added.

No further information was made available by officials.