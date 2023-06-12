CHICAGO — Need a ride to Ravinia this summer? Metra has you covered.

For the third year in a row, a concert ticket for the music venue will cover your travel costs on the Metra Union Pacific North Line.

According to Metra, all concertgoers need to do is show the conductor their ticket or e-ticket and their rides to and from Ravinia Music Festival are free.

“This partnership is just one more way we can serve our customers,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

Metra said it will increase the number of trains stopping at the Ravinia gates for weekend shows starting June 17.

The Ravinia 2023 concert lineup includes over 50 artists and over 100 concerts including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Chief Conductor Marin Alsop.

Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Natalia Lafourcade, Boyz II Men, Maria Schneider Orchestra are among the many artists making their debut at this year’s festival.

The festival’s season runs through Sept. 9.

Plan your Metra trip by checking out the UP North Line schedule.