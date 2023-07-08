HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The National Wrestling Association brought a free event to Highland Park Saturday, it’s purpose to not only raise funds for Cooper Roberts — the youngest victim of last year’s Highland Park shooting on the Fourth of July — but to also bring a sense of community through wrestling.

“This is amazing. If you have seen or see Cooper back there, He’s wearing the Championship belt and we’re all little concerned he might get in the ring and actually call a real heavy weight bought,” said Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mom. “But it’s amazing. The Highland Park community continues to just be incredible.”

The event, hosted by Billy Corgan — president of the NWA and frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins — said he looks forward to bringing other events just like this to the community he calls home.

“I talked with Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mom, and she said ‘look, I’d like to tell you that we don’t need any help and everything is fine’ and she said It’s been a tough year and we need your help,” Corgan said at the event. “That’s all I need to hear and as a parent and a fellow citizen of Highland Park, I’m happy to be a part of that support system.”

Admission was free to the public, but fans who wanted to see a takedown in the front rows were asked to make a donation of at least $75.

Alongside donations, raffles were held and businesses also offered sponsorships, all for the benefit of Cooper Roberts.

“It’s good for everybody,” said Rich Maliszewski, an attendee at the event. “Something like this helps everybody, whether directly affected by it or not, but you know that there are people out there that are willing to help.”