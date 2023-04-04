HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Five students are in custody following a lockdown Tuesday at Highland Park High School due to reports of a gun in the school.

City officials said no shots were fired and the lockdown has been lifted. The lockdown was issued in the morning after a student was “potentially” in possession of a gun.

Five students were taken into custody as a result and circumstances around the incident are not known at this time. The school is being dismissed early.

The soft lockdown at other public buildings in the area, including elementary schools, has also been lifted.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.