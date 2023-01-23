HIGHLAND PARK — A temporary memorial next to Highland Park City Hall recognizes the lives lost during the 4th of July parade mass shooting that happened more than six months ago. Monday, city council discussed their plans to create a permanent one.

“Our hearts continue to ache for the victims and survivors,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

The City of Highland Park will be looking to the Department of Justice’s Office of Crime, the community, and survivors of the mass shooting to create the permanent memorial. Right now, the temporary memorial in the rose garden of city hall contains a small plaque for each of the seven victims who died that day.

Highland Park community leaders said they want a permanent location for the community to be able to come and grieve, bring flowers, and reflect when they need to.

City council officials said the process of creating and building a permanent memorial will take several years to finish, with the temporary memorial to remain in place until the process is complete.