HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — City leaders for Highland Park announced their preliminary plans for what this year’s 4th of July events will look like.

“We wanted to move forward with activities on Independence Day, but be respectful and honor the lives that were lost,” said Ghida Neukirch, city manager for Highland Park.

The day will start at 10 a.m. with a remembrance ceremony at city hall, followed by a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. for when the first shots rang out at the parade.

At 11 a.m., a community walk will take place from city hall down Saint Johns Avenue to Central Avenue, ending at Sunset Woods Park. City officials say there will be no pre-planned lineup, floats or performers.

“We’re encouraging individuals to join us,” Neukirch said. “We will be walking the same route as the parade, but this is an opportunity for the community to come together under the theme we are Highland Park.”

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a community picnic at Sunset Woods Park with live performances, food, games and activities. Then later that evening, more music and entertainment will take place at Wolters Field.

Normally, a fireworks show would be a central piece of 4th of July celebrations, but a different type of show is being planned this year.

“There will be 150 drones where they can write messages in the sky, or have certain images that will coincide with music,” Neukirch said.

A livestream of the day’s activities will also be provided over the city of Highland Park’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, for those not ready to gather in a large crowd.