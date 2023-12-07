HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Life is now drastically different for Cooper Roberts and his family, but his mom said Cooper is happy and making positive strides, while learning to reflect on his situation differently than he has before.

“He’s the ball of sunshine, funny, caring kids and that’s still the same. That hasn’t changed,” said Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mom. “I think probably the biggest change with Cooper is he’s reflecting on himself in a different way.”

Life changed dramatically for the family on July 4, 2022, when Keely, Cooper and his twin, Luke, were among dozens injured during a deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Independence Day Parade.

After extensive medical care, which continues just about daily, Cooper remains paralyzed from the waist down in a wheelchair.

“He’s maneuvering this really well. I think he’s learning to, first and foremost, consider himself fortunate to be alive,” Roberts said.

Roberts said Cooper absolutely loves sports — including wheelchair basketball and sled hockey.

“He likes to be on a team as much as he likes to play sports,” Roberts said. “I think one of the amazing things a bout Cooper is he really loves to be on a team.”

Roberts is now home full-time. She said she’s grateful she and her sons survived, but doesn’t sugarcoat the daily challenges.

“One of the things that has been really hard to reconcile is the loss of spontaneity,” Roberts said. “That loss of ability to just quickly make a decision.”

To help Cooper get around their home easier, the family is hoping to raise $900,000 to make their house fully ADA-accessible, which Roberts said is the goal because they want Cooper to be able to fully and completely engage with his environment.

Since the shooting in Highland Park, countless other mass shootings have impacted communities across the country. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 631 mass shootings have been reported in the United States this year, with the latest striking the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus Wednesday.

“It has been hard. Every time you turn on the news and you see another thing like this has happened,” Roberts said. “It makes you think that we’re just not moving forward. It doesn’t need to be this way.”

In spite of daily tragedy and what has happened to her family, Roberts said she still believes in hope, and her two sons are “giants” in so many ways, including optimism.

“I do feel like this is a time to lean into gratitude and to remember there is so much good in the world,” Roberts said. “I think Cooper would want everyone to know how much he truly appreciates them. He talks about feeling that support and he would tell them he is going to keep fighting.”

To make a donation toward Cooper Roberts’ medical expenses, visit helphopelive.org, or to make a donation toward the Roberts family making their home ADA-compliant, visit the GoFundMe page below.

Home Fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/coopers-home