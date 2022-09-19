HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A Highland Park man is among two people suspected of being involved in a deadly confrontation over the weekend.

Authorities in Lake County linked Nicholas Caban, 20, and an unidentified 18-year-old to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, whose body was found in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday morning, in the first block of Cliff Road, according to police.

Ascaridis lived in the area and approached the suspects because they were loud on the lakeshore around 1 a.m., police said.

The verbal altercation turned violent and ended with injuries to all three, police said.

Authorities found a semi-automatic pistol with no serial number while searching Caban’s home. The firearm discovered was not the weapon used in the death of Ascaridis, police added.

A Lake County judge on Monday ordered Caban to be held on a $100,000 bond.